January 13, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Alumni of 1963-68 batch that graduated from Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology, Karaikudi, will be celebrating the “Diamond Jubilee of 1963 Freshmen” on February 11 on the college campus. According to a press release, K. Sivan, former Chairman, Space Commission and V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, will participate in the commemorative event. For details, interested persons may call K.R. Sankaran (9840885051) or S. Ravishankar (9444168980).