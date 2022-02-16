Accused within 24 hours in murder case in Ambattur 

A 64-year-old woman was murdered and robbed

The police in Ambattur have solved a murder case by arresting the accused within 24 hours of the crime.

On Tuesday, S. Santhosh Raj, 30, of T.G. Anna Nagar, Ayappakkam Road, Ambattur, lodged a complaint alleging that on Monday night, his mother Nirmala, 64, went to bed after taking food. Next morning, he broke open the door of the room and found her murdered. Her mobile phone and imitation jewellery were missing.

Based on his complaint, a murder case was registered in Ambattur police station.

Avadi Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore formed a special team to nab the accused. With the help of CCTV footage and call records, the nabbed the accused, identified as Pram Thud, 29, of Jharkhand, while he tried to leave by the Coromandal Express train.

A stolen mobile phone and imitation jewellery of the victim were recovered from the accused, who was produced before the Judicial Magistrate, Ambattur, and he was remanded in judicial custody.