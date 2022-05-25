Accused in double murder case nabbed after 8 years

May 25, 2022 01:18 IST

He had murdered his wife and stepson in 2014

The police traced and arrested an accused who was on the run for eight years after murdering a woman and her son in 2014.

Police identified the accused as K. Raju alias David, 45, a native of Sullurpet, Andhra Pradesh, who was a construction worker and staying in V.O.C. Nagar in Washermenpet.

The police said following an estrangement with his wife, Raju had an affair with M. Gunasundari, a widow who had a seven-year-old son. He eventually married and moved in with her. When Gunasundari was pregnant, a heated argument broke out between the couple following which Raju stabbed his mother-in-law, wife and her son in November 2014. He escaped from the scene and went into hiding. Gunasundari and her son died in the hospital while his mother-in-law survived the attack.

Recently, the Washermenpet police circulated a message about his identity on WhatsApp among construction workers in the city and adjoining areas. On receiving information about his whereabouts from a construction worker, the police arrested Raju, who was living with a young woman in Sathyavedu.