ADVERTISEMENT

Accused in BSP leader Armstrong murder case produced before court 

Published - November 04, 2024 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The accused arrested in connection with BSP leader Armstrong murder case were produced before V Metropolitan Magistrate court in Egmore complex on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 5, a gang hacked Armstrong to death while he was at an under construction site in Perambur. The City police filed a charge-sheet in a judicial magistrate court against 30 persons, including jailed gangster Nagendran, another absconding gangster Sambov Senthil, Nagendran’s son Aswathaman, former Congress functionary and others.

On Monday, 26 of them were produced before the Magistrate and Nagendran joined through a video conferencing facility for receiving copies of the charge-sheet. The defence side insisted that they should be given hard copies instead of pen drives. However, the prosecution filed a memo saying that they could provide only pen drive formats to the accused. Police sought the court to accept them and proceed further.

The case was adjourned for further proceedings to November 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US