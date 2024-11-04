GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Accused in BSP leader Armstrong murder case produced before court 

Published - November 04, 2024 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The accused arrested in connection with BSP leader Armstrong murder case were produced before V Metropolitan Magistrate court in Egmore complex on Monday.

On July 5, a gang hacked Armstrong to death while he was at an under construction site in Perambur. The City police filed a charge-sheet in a judicial magistrate court against 30 persons, including jailed gangster Nagendran, another absconding gangster Sambov Senthil, Nagendran’s son Aswathaman, former Congress functionary and others.

On Monday, 26 of them were produced before the Magistrate and Nagendran joined through a video conferencing facility for receiving copies of the charge-sheet. The defence side insisted that they should be given hard copies instead of pen drives. However, the prosecution filed a memo saying that they could provide only pen drive formats to the accused. Police sought the court to accept them and proceed further.

The case was adjourned for further proceedings to November 14.

