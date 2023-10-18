ADVERTISEMENT

Accused escapes while being transported to Puzhal Central Prison

October 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had not been appearing for court hearings in a robbery case from 2018 and had an arrest warrant against him

The Hindu Bureau

The Puzhal police have formed a special team to nab the escaped accused. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A 24-year-old accused who was being taken to Puzhal Central Prison escaped from custody on Tuesday night. A senior police official said Srinivasan, a resident of Thiruverkadu, was arrested in connection with a robbery case from 2018. Srinivasan had come out on bail and absconded, not appearing for court hearings. The judicial magistrate issued an arrest warrant against him. The police team arrested Srinivasan and produced him before a judicial magistrate who ordered that he be lodged in Puzhal prison. Two policemen were deputed to take Srinivasan to the prison around 8 p.m. As the accused was being taken to Puzhal, he escaped after assaulting the policemen. The Puzhal police have formed a special team to nab Srinivasan.

