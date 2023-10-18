HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused escapes while being transported to Puzhal Central Prison

He had not been appearing for court hearings in a robbery case from 2018 and had an arrest warrant against him

October 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Puzhal police have formed a special team to nab the escaped accused. Photo: File

The Puzhal police have formed a special team to nab the escaped accused. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A 24-year-old accused who was being taken to Puzhal Central Prison escaped from custody on Tuesday night. A senior police official said Srinivasan, a resident of Thiruverkadu, was arrested in connection with a robbery case from 2018. Srinivasan had come out on bail and absconded, not appearing for court hearings. The judicial magistrate issued an arrest warrant against him. The police team arrested Srinivasan and produced him before a judicial magistrate who ordered that he be lodged in Puzhal prison. Two policemen were deputed to take Srinivasan to the prison around 8 p.m. As the accused was being taken to Puzhal, he escaped after assaulting the policemen. The Puzhal police have formed a special team to nab Srinivasan.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.