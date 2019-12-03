Chennai

Accreditation for SRIHER

The Radiology Department of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research has got the silver accreditation of the European Society of Radiology. SRIHER was the first medical institution in Asia to get this accreditation, and fifth in the world, after University Hospital Basel, Switzerland (Platinum 2018), King’s College Hospital, UK (Platinum 2019), Hospital Clinic Barcelona, Spain (Gold 2019) and Hospital Universitari Purc Tauli Sabadell, Spain (Gold 2019), a release said.

P.M. Venkata Sai, head of department, Radiology, SRIHER, said the accreditation was based on voluntary application and rigorous scrutiny of the current level of high quality infrastructure including radiation protection and expertise in radiology education and research. This was based on elements such as specialised teaching faculty, personalised monitoring supervision and mentorship for trainees and training for emergency radiology, the release said.

