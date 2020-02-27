Acclaimed violinist honoured

Acclaimed classical violinist M. Chandrasekaran was conferred the Sathguru Thyagaraja Hamsadhwani Award at the 30th annual music, dance and drama festival organised by Hamsadhwani at Kalakshetra Foundation on Wednesday.

Presenting the award and citation to the violin maestro, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that Mr. Chandrasekaran was a symbol of perseverance and determination and occupied a place of pride in the quartet of violin maestros, including Lalgudi Jayaraman, T.N. Krishnan and M.S. Gopalakrishnan.

Praising cultural organisations like Hamsadhwani for playing a significant role in making Chennai the Carnatic music capital, he called upon corporate entities and philanthropists to extend patronage to cultural organisations and preserve the country’s cultural heritage. “Our cultural diversity must remain a vehicle of unity, peace and joy. It is a platform needed to build the future of the nation,” he said.

‘Celebrate diversity’

Mr. Naidu said that the riots in Delhi were ‘disturbing’ and added that in a democracy, everyone had the right to express their views. The cultural diversity of the country must be celebrated with a common spirit of understanding. “We need this sense of understanding now, when rifts threaten to divide us. Music is a contributory factor to give peace. I think people who are trying to create disturbances need good music,” he said.

Schools must sensitise children to different cultures and ways of life through exchange and cultural programmes, Mr.Naidu added.

The award was instituted by Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group and Vijayakumar Reddy to recognise Carnatic musicians who have contributed to promotion of compositions of Thyagaraja.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Hamsadhwani’s secretary R.Sundar and Hamsadhwani’s president Ramnath S. Mani were also present.