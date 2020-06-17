Accidents Claims Tribunal cuts compensation by 10% to a minor

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai has cut compensation awarded by 10% to a minor who suffered injuries in a road accident over four years back.

In her petition, Sowmiya said on 12.02.2016 while she was riding a scooter on E.V.R. Periyar Salai, when a car hit her scooter from behind and thereby she sustained injuries.

She alleged the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the car driver and named HCL Technologies the owner of the vehicle and its insurer Universal Sampo General Insurance Co. Ltd. as respondents and sought compensation.

Both the respondents denied the allegations.

Based on the FIR and other evidence, the Tribunal ruled that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver of the car.

“Since petitioner was a minor at the time of accident and she has ridden the scooter without valid driving license, it noted that petitioner also contributed her part of negligence and her contribution to the accident is fixed at 10%,” it added.

It awarded a total compensation of ₹ 1.29 lakhs and directed the insurance firm to pay ₹ 1.16 lakhs after deducting 10%.