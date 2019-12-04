Accident on GST Road near Perungalathur, traffic affected

Traffic on GST Road near Perungalathur was severely affected after a heavy truck turned turtle in the early hours on Wednesday. Traffic was chaotic on the stretch for more than four hours.

The truck, proceeding from Ennore towards Tiruchi, turned turtle after the driver lost control of the vehicle around 6 a.m.. Traffic police, who were alerted immediately, barricaded the highway but as cranes were not available, a heavy traffic jam resulted, causing severe hardships to motorists.

A senior official of the Traffic Police said the accident happened because the driver had dozed off at the wheel. The accident caused a traffic jam with office-goers and thousands of motorists affected. However there were no fatalities.

The Traffic Police are waiting for cranes to arrive to remove the heavy truck to ease the congestion. A case has been filed.