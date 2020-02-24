Accident case: DC to head probe team

CHENNAI

24 February 2020 01:37 IST

Two days after Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan transferred the case regarding the accident at the Indian 2 shooting spot to the Central Crime Branch (CCB), a Deputy Commissioner, attached to the CCB, has been asked to head the investigation team.

G. Nagajothi, Deputy Commissioner, CCB - 1 team, has been handed over the investigation and she will visit the spot. Based on her inputs, she will be provided a team to carry out investigations, sources said. Three film crew members were killed and 10 others injured in the crane accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, at EVP Film City. The film, produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Shankar, was being shot, for which five huge cranes, fitted with heavy lights, were being used.

The crane, operated by Rajan, on the night of the accident, suddenly toppled and fell on people working beneath it. Assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu were crushed to death and 10 others were injured.

Advertising

Advertising

Following this, the Nazarathpet police on Friday had arrested crane operator Rajan.