Accessible voting made possible for visually impaired with simple tech tweak

April 19, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Chennai

In a first in elections in India, visually impaired voters on Friday will be able to know the names of their candidates, their parties’ symbols and their serial numbers through Form 7A.

Previously, Form 7A, a scanned image, was a physical list of candidates, slotted in the same order as seen on electronic voting machines (EVMs). This image, however, was not compatible with screen reader applications that visually impaired persons use to convert text into speech.

Now, the Form has been made compatible with such apps, enabling them to vote without assistance. This has been made possible only in Tamil Nadu for now.

Form 7A is a statutory document required under the Conduct of Election Rules 1961. This particular tweak is of particular use to blind voters who do not know Braille. Activists have pointed out that EVMs should also be numbered, particularly in booths with a large number of candidates, so as to be fully independent while voting.“Usually at a polling booth, we would be given the Braille sheet. We spend close to 30 minutes to know about the candidates before voting. Now, it will only take 10 minutes,” said Raghuraman Kalyanraman, assistant professor, Government Arts College, Nandanam.

Aranga Raja, president of Thaaikarangal Trust said this had bridged the gap in enabling visually impaired persons to vote independently. “I would only know about the candidates who campaigned here. Now, as this form is now compatible with the screen reader app, I have been advising people to also read and mark it in the Saksham App,” he said.

Though activists hailed the move, they said awareness on this was extremely low.

“Following the Guidelines for Indian Government Websites and Apps which also stresses on accessibility, we just made a small tweak to Form 7A to make it accessible for everybody,” said an official from the State Election Commission.