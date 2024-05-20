Accessibility issues hinder entry for persons with disabilities at Vandalur zoo

A group of 50 persons with disabilities was unable to enter Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur (AAZP) on Sunday owing to accessibility issues.

As many as 115 people who were part of the December 3 Movement, a collective working for the welfare of differently-abled persons, had planned to visit Vandalur zoo and had informed the zoo authorities of their plan in advance. However, when they reached the AAZP on Sunday, no arrangements were made for the entry of 25 wheelchair-bound persons, said a representative of the Movement.

While the entry ticket to the zoo was free for persons with disabilities, the zoo staff asked them to pay ₹150 per person for the battery-operated vehicle, as per norms.

“We go for a short trip once every year. This year we chose Vandalur zoo. We wrote to the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons and the zoo authorities well in advance. As per law, entry in tourist places for differently-abled is free of cost. But we were asked to pay ₹150 for a battery vehicle. For 100 people, we would have had to pay almost ₹15,000. How is that possible for us?” said Kumar, head of December 3 Movement, Chengalpattu district.

Mr. Kumar, who was part of the group visiting the zoo, said no official was reachable at the time and when they were ready to pay for a battery-operated vehicle for the wheelchair-bound, the zoo staff neither provided wheelchairs to enter the zoo nor allowed them to take their own vehicle to reach the battery-vehicle counter inside the zoo.

T.M.N. Deepak, president of December 3 Movement, said the group had to wait in the sun from 10 a.m. to 12 noon without any help. He added that large crowds must not be an excuse for a place to be inaccessible to the persons with disabilities.

‘100% disabled-friendly’

Speaking to The Hindu, AAZP Assistant Director Manikanda Prabhu said the zoo had 20 wheelchairs, but 16 of them were already in use before the group reached. He said that as it was a week day, the zoo saw a huge rush, because of which it was difficult to give them battery-operated vehicles.

Mr. Prabhu said the group has been invited to visit the zoo on May 22, and all necessary arrangements will be made. He added that in a recent meeting of the Zoological Park Expert Committee, it was decided that by August 2024, measures would be taken to make the AAZP 100% disabled-friendly.

