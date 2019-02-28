Access to safe abortion remains a challenge, says study

Nearly five decades after abortion was legalised through the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, women are still finding it difficult to access affordable and safe abortion services.

A qualitative study conducted by NGOs, involving a cross-section of women in Kancheepuram district, found that there was a lack of abortion services at the primary health centre (PHC) level in the public sector, and that only 10% of all abortions were captured by official data.

‘Equivalent to murder’

As part of the study conducted by CommonHealth and Rural Women’s Social Education Centre (RUWSEC) in 2018, researchers interviewed women, including those from marginalised groups such as HIV-positive, SC/ST women and single women. Most of those who participated in the focus group discussions still considered abortion illegal and equivalent to murder, said P. Balasubramanian, executive director of RUWSEC, at a dissemination meeting on “Availability of safe abortion services and perspectives of stakeholders on right to safe abortion in T.N.” on Wednesday.

Citing a 2015 study by the Guttmacher Institute, he said that of the total pregnancies that year, 43% were unintended, of which 75% ended in abortion. “The study estimated that there were 7,07,900 abortions in T.N. that year. However, official data shows that annually, about 65,000 abortions were reported to be carried out in approved health facilities in T.N. This indicates that less than 10% of all abortions are captured by official data,” he said.

Many women, especially those who were unmarried and HIV-positive, still faced a lot of difficulties in accessing abortion services, he noted.

As per the MTP Act, there should be one abortion facility per 20,000 population. But in Kancheepuram, there was one facility per 70,000 population. A total of 42 facilities/providers were mapped during the study, and 26 of them were private providers. In the public sector, abortion services were available in district and taluk government hospitals, he added.

Quality care

“Most of the women went to private facilities as they felt confidentiality and privacy were maintained, better quality [of care] and quicker procedures were available [there]. In public facilities, the barriers were non-availability of abortion services, delay in procedures, [need for] repeated visits, poor quality of care and humiliation,” he said.

If abortion service was provided, it was under specific conditions such as on acceptance of contraception, he added.

Those who could not afford abortions in private centres — where costs range from ₹1,000 to ₹40,000 — most often relied on informal providers or abortion pills obtained from pharmacies without medical supervision, resulting in complications, he said.

Bhuvaneswari Sunil, of CommonHealth, said the State government had come up with a Comprehensive Abortion Policy in 2011, aimed at increasing availability and acceptability of safe abortion, but this was not adopted.

The researchers recommended improving availability of abortion services at community health centres and PHCs. “When maternity services are offered at PHCs, why not abortions? Second trimester abortions should be provided at government hospitals,” Mr. Balasubramanian said.

Raising awareness on the legality of abortion was crucial, he added.