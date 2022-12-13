Access to preventive healthcare is a human right, says Gagandeep Kang

December 13, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Access to preventive public health interventions is a human right, said Gagandeep Kang, professor, Division of Gastrointestinal Sciences, Christian Medical College.

Highlighting the importance of vaccines, Dr. Kang said they saved between 2-3 million lives every year. Vaccines were the sole reason smallpox and polio were eradicated in India, she said.

A large portion of the elderly population continued to remain vulnerable during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India due to rapid age deescalation while administering vaccines, Dr. Kang said while delivering the T.G. Narayan Memorial Lecture on Social Deprivation organised by the Asian College of Journalism on Tuesday.

People from urban areas going out to rural areas to book vaccines affected the percentage of vaccination coverage among rural residents, she said, adding that anti-vaxxers were also among one of the deterrents of the immunisation programme.

Delay in vaccine access

Dr. Kang hinted upon a delay in accessing vaccines between rich and poor countries and flagged differences between groups accessing public and private sector healthcare within a country. “There is a difference between who can access private care and who can access public care. And this is not unique to us. This is something that has been recognised globally,” she said.

Noting the gap in children receiving vaccines, Dr. Kang said, “Eighty percent coverage in India means 3 million children do not get immunised.” She also pointed out that measles outbreaks were occurring across the world and cautioned that the disease was more infectious than the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. She said children with acute malnutrition, who are mostly from poorer countries, could die of measles.

“We need science, and we need products in order to impact the health of the whole society,” Dr. Kang said, adding that immunisation could help achieve 14 of the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.