Access to polling booths in city affected owing to metro rail barricades

October 17, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

Many polling booths have become inaccessible for residents owing to metro rail work and traffic regulations in the area. Chennai Corporation Councillors have demanded that the Chennai District Election office change the polling booths to buildings in the vicinity ahead of the Parliamentary elections.

Work on metro rail is under way in many areas including Anna Nagar, Vadapalani, Valasaravakkam, Nungambakkam, Purasawalkam and Taramani. Traffic restrictions and barricades have led to an increase in distance to the polling booths in many areas.

Chennai Corporation ward 104 councillor T.V. Shemmozhi said the 1406 voters in Sathya Sai Nagar and Metro Zone in Thirumangalam were finding it difficult to cross the road to reach the polling booth number 128 at Natesan Institute of Cooperative Management in Anna Nagar West after the barricades were erected for metro rail work.

“We have submitted a petition to the election officials to change the polling booth which is part of the Villivakkam Assembly Constituency in Central Chennai Parliamentary Constituency,” said Mr. Shemmozhi. “The polling booth should be shifted to a school on the other side of the road that has been barricaded for the metro rail project,” said a resident.

Barricades have been erected by metro rail along roads at many of the 200 divisions of Chennai Corporation for the implementation of the project. Chennai Corporation officials said the polling booth that has become inaccessible to electors will be shifted based on an assessment of the situation in the locality and coordination with Metrorail.

