Access ramp for the disabled to be built on Elliot’s Beach soon, says GCC

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) recently started the construction of an access ramp for persons with disabilities on Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar for ₹1.61 crore under the Singara Chennai initiative. This project follows the success of the ramp at Marina beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the construction was scheduled to start soon after the ramp at Marina beach was completed. However, delays in obtaining the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change stalled the project for two years. “The planned pathway near the Karl Schmidt Memorial will be 190 m long and 2.8 m wide to enable wheelchair access,” a GCC official said.

Earlier, B. Jansirani, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), said the GCC should consider improving the ramp on Marina beach and install new ones in Besant Nagar.

Facelift for Marina ramp

The ramp at Marina beach, built at a cost of ₹1.14 crore, was inaugurated in November 2022. After complaints, works to renovate this ramp have been initiated.

According to a local authority, a feasibility study to see if the amenities requested by the various disabled rights associations can be accommodated will be done. Then, arrangements will be made to import equipment if necessary. “Repair work, which began earlier this month, was halted for this week owing to festivities, and will resume soon. The renovation is expected to be completed by the end of this month,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.