Access ramp for the disabled to be built on Elliot’s Beach soon, says GCC

Published - September 17, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Chennai

The ₹1.61-crore project is being implemented under the Singara Chennai initiative following the success of a similar one at Marina beach. The project was stalled for 2 years owing to Coastal Regulation Zone clearance delays

The Hindu Bureau

Workers constructing the access ramp on Elliot’s Beach at Besant Nagar. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) recently started the construction of an access ramp for persons with disabilities on Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar for ₹1.61 crore under the Singara Chennai initiative. This project follows the success of the ramp at Marina beach.

According to sources, the construction was scheduled to start soon after the ramp at Marina beach was completed. However, delays in obtaining the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change stalled the project for two years. “The planned pathway near the Karl Schmidt Memorial will be 190 m long and 2.8 m wide to enable wheelchair access,” a GCC official said.

Earlier, B. Jansirani, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), said the GCC should consider improving the ramp on Marina beach and install new ones in Besant Nagar.

Facelift for Marina ramp

The ramp at Marina beach, built at a cost of ₹1.14 crore, was inaugurated in November 2022. After complaints, works to renovate this ramp have been initiated.

According to a local authority, a feasibility study to see if the amenities requested by the various disabled rights associations can be accommodated will be done. Then, arrangements will be made to import equipment if necessary. “Repair work, which began earlier this month, was halted for this week owing to festivities, and will resume soon. The renovation is expected to be completed by the end of this month,” he added.

