AC mechanic arrested on charge of stealing gold jewellery

CHENNAI

07 February 2022 20:41 IST

Ambattur police nab the accused within 24 hours

An air-conditioner mechanic was arrested on Monday within 24 hours of stealing gold jewellery and valuables from a businessman's house in Ambattur police station limits.

The police said S. Balaji, 45, of Muthamil Nagar, Kallikuppam, Ambattur, on Sunday lodged a complaint with the police alleging that when he with his wife returned from Kanathur, they found the steel cupboard broken open and 52 sovereign of gold jewellery and ₹1.90 lakh stolen. The Ambattur police inspector took up investigation of the case.

During inquiry, the complainant said he had left his key in the door of the cupboard. All the tenants were quizzed and the police suspected Chandra Sudan alias Raja, 32, an AC mechanic who lived on the second floor on the same building.

Advertising

Advertising

On interrogation, he confessed that he had taken the key last Thursday and made a duplicate of it. On Sunday, when Balaji, along with his wife, went out, he stole the jewellery and cash.

The police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen gold jewellery and ₹1. 90 lakh from the accused.