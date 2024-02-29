ADVERTISEMENT

ABVP CWC passes resolution condemning Sandeshkhali atrocities

February 29, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Working Committee (CWC) of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will organise campus protests condemning the heinous crimes against women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, and the Trinamool Congress government’s “apathy” and attempts to “shield the perpetrators.”

In a resolution passed at the CWC meeting, the ABVP condemned the government’s “failure” leading to Sandeshkhali becoming the “Noakhali of the 21st century”, and expressed solidarity with the survivors.

ABVP national president Rajsharan Shahi underscored the urgent need for immediate reforms in the education sector.

