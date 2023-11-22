ADVERTISEMENT

Absconding murder suspect nabbed 

November 22, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maduravoyal police have arrested a murder suspect who was absconding for three years and also facing a non-bailable warrant (NBW).

Police said Dillibabu alias Venkatesh, 29, of Maduravoyal was murdered by a gang on May 6, 2012, due to previous enmity. Five suspects, including Karmegam, were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The said Karmegam was released on bail and he failed to attend court proceedings. Third Additional District Court in Poonamallee had issued a NBW

Following the issuance of NBW, the Maduravoyal police who were on the look out for Karmegam, 41, arrested him on Monday. He was allegedly involved in six criminal cases, including the murder, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US