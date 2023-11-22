Absconding murder suspect nabbed 

November 22, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Maduravoyal police have arrested a murder suspect who was absconding for three years and also facing a non-bailable warrant (NBW).

Police said Dillibabu alias Venkatesh, 29, of Maduravoyal was murdered by a gang on May 6, 2012, due to previous enmity. Five suspects, including Karmegam, were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The said Karmegam was released on bail and he failed to attend court proceedings. Third Additional District Court in Poonamallee had issued a NBW

Following the issuance of NBW, the Maduravoyal police who were on the look out for Karmegam, 41, arrested him on Monday. He was allegedly involved in six criminal cases, including the murder, sources said.