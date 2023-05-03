Absconding ganja dealer arrested by Chennai police

May 03, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Anna Nagar police arrested an absconding drug dealer, Rakesh, on Wednesday.

The drug dealer had escaped from the Prohibition Wing police when being taken to be produced before a judicial magistrate, on April 24.

A senior official of the City Police said Rakesh, a native of West Bengal, was a notorious dealer of drugs, particularly ganja. He was arrested by the police team of the Prohibition Wing. However, when he was being taken to be produced before a judicial magistrate, he managed to escape.

Based on a complaint filed by the Prohibition Wing a case was registered and the accused was apprehended on Wednesday.