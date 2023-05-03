ADVERTISEMENT

Absconding ganja dealer arrested by Chennai police

May 03, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ganja dealer, Rakesh, had been detained by the Prohibition Wing police on April 24, but had managed to escape while being taken to be produced before a judicial magistrate

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Nagar police arrested an absconding drug dealer, Rakesh, on Wednesday.

The drug dealer had escaped from the Prohibition Wing police when being taken to be produced before a judicial magistrate, on April 24. 

A senior official of the City Police said Rakesh, a native of West Bengal, was a notorious dealer of drugs, particularly ganja. He was arrested by the police team of the Prohibition Wing. However, when he was being taken to be produced before a judicial magistrate, he managed to escape.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint filed by the Prohibition Wing a case was registered and the accused was apprehended on Wednesday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US