ADVERTISEMENT

Absconding accused arrested by police in Salem

Published - September 23, 2024 12:47 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested history-sheeter C.D. Mani, who was absconding and failed to appear in court in some cases, in Salem on Sunday. A police officer said Mani had been designated as an ‘A+ category rowdy’, with nearly 32 cases — including 10 for murder and seven for robbery — pending against him. He is also a close confidante of ‘Kakathoppu’ Balaji, who was recently shot dead by the police, reportedly in an act of self-defence. Mani’s arrest comes in the wake of attempts by the police to nab history-sheeters, after the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US