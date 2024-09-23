GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Absconding accused arrested by police in Salem

Published - September 23, 2024 12:47 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested history-sheeter C.D. Mani, who was absconding and failed to appear in court in some cases, in Salem on Sunday. A police officer said Mani had been designated as an ‘A+ category rowdy’, with nearly 32 cases — including 10 for murder and seven for robbery — pending against him. He is also a close confidante of ‘Kakathoppu’ Balaji, who was recently shot dead by the police, reportedly in an act of self-defence. Mani’s arrest comes in the wake of attempts by the police to nab history-sheeters, after the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong.

