Absconder surrenders

Purushotamman, who was absconding in connection with the suicide case in Chengalpattu, surrendered on Sunday.

A woman of Nainarkuppam in Kancheepuram district reportedly ended her life on June 24. The family tried to bury the body but the Cheyyur police recovered it and sent it to Madurantakam Government Hospital for post-mortem. During investigation, the police found that she was in a relationship with Purushotamman, her cousin. Her family fixed her marriage with another man. It is alleged that Purushothaman and his brother Deivendran, both from the DMK, threatened her. Police suspect that the two had visited her house before her death.

The police have altered the case from that of suspicious death to abetment to suicide and were searching for the two men.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.