About 70% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 do not exist today, and the future is no longer just an extension of the present, said Vasudevan Kidambi, managing director of Navo Management Consultants in Dubai and corporate mentor at the Karunya School of Management.

He was speaking at a webinar on ‘Business Transformation in the AI (artificial intelligence) Era’, hosted by the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, as part of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Series.

Talking on ‘AI-Driven Innovation: Shaping the Future of Business Leadership’ and ‘Navigating the Future: Business Transformation in the AI Era’, he said that advancements such as robotic surgeries and driverless cars, once considered unrealistic, were now a reality. He highlighted that AI is becoming an integral part of daily life, with many high courts using generative AI to obtain information and deliver verdicts.

J. Clement Sudhahar, professor and dean at the Karunya School of Management, spoke on the topic ‘Business Development through Digital Marketing and the Imminent Challenges in the Advent of AI.’ He highlighted that AI provided a significant edge in digital marketing due to its numerous advantages, and companies such as Tesla and Amazon had greatly benefited from generative AI.

Daniel Joseph, senior vice-president of human resources at EC Group International and an alumnus of the Karunya School of Management, spoke on ‘How to Perceive AI for HR Function Transformation’, discussing how job applicants are using AI to tailor their resumes to fit job descriptions.

Jeevan Medisetty, head of strategic growth and services at Teikametrics and an alumnus of the Karunya School of Management, spoke on ‘Business Transformation across E-commerce in the AI Era’, discussing the key e-commerce aspects, such as catalogue management, inventory, pricing, and advertising.

