ADVERTISEMENT

‘About 70% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 do not exist today’

Updated - August 12, 2024 10:03 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Chennai

Webinar on ‘Business Transformation in the AI (artificial intelligence) Era’ organised as part of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Series

The Hindu Bureau

About 70% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 do not exist today, and the future is no longer just an extension of the present, said Vasudevan Kidambi, managing director of Navo Management Consultants in Dubai and corporate mentor at the Karunya School of Management.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at a webinar on ‘Business Transformation in the AI (artificial intelligence) Era’, hosted by the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, as part of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Series.

Talking on ‘AI-Driven Innovation: Shaping the Future of Business Leadership’ and ‘Navigating the Future: Business Transformation in the AI Era’, he said that advancements such as robotic surgeries and driverless cars, once considered unrealistic, were now a reality. He highlighted that AI is becoming an integral part of daily life, with many high courts using generative AI to obtain information and deliver verdicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

J. Clement Sudhahar, professor and dean at the Karunya School of Management, spoke on the topic ‘Business Development through Digital Marketing and the Imminent Challenges in the Advent of AI.’ He highlighted that AI provided a significant edge in digital marketing due to its numerous advantages, and companies such as Tesla and Amazon had greatly benefited from generative AI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Daniel Joseph, senior vice-president of human resources at EC Group International and an alumnus of the Karunya School of Management, spoke on ‘How to Perceive AI for HR Function Transformation’, discussing how job applicants are using AI to tailor their resumes to fit job descriptions.

Jeevan Medisetty, head of strategic growth and services at Teikametrics and an alumnus of the Karunya School of Management, spoke on ‘Business Transformation across E-commerce in the AI Era’, discussing the key e-commerce aspects, such as catalogue management, inventory, pricing, and advertising.

The full webinar can be found here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US