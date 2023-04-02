About 64% of Chennai Metro commuters use smart cards, sale of tokens plummets

April 02, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

About 64% of the Metro Rail commuters in Chennai use travel cards, indicating that a majority of them are regular users of the system.

There has been a 10% rise in the number of Metro Rail commuters and from nearly 64 lakh people in February, it rose to about 70 lakh in March, according to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL).

Of the 70 lakh passengers who commuted to various locations in the city by Chennai Metro trains in March, nearly 45 lakh people used travel cards. A majority of those taking the trains are office-goers heading to different locations along the 54-km network in Phase 1 and Phase 1 extension network. There is a significant number of students, the officials said.

“The regular commuters opt for smart cards only and with patronage going up, the sale of these cards has risen too. After we introduced the QR code system, a moderate part of the crowd buys these tickets. And the sale of tokens has drastically reduced. From being predominantly purchased seven years ago, only about 5% to 6% of the commuters buy tokens, who are one-time travellers,” an official said.

Among the 41 stations, Central Metro records the highest footfall of about 20,000 users a day, followed by Thirumangalam and Airport that handle about 12,000 to 13,000 commuters. “Besides, we will further increase the frequency of trains this week to help commuters reduce the rush during the peak hours in the morning between Alandur and Washermanpet where there is a particularly high footfall,” he added.