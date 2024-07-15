GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nearly 28,000 healthcare personnel to be trained under ‘Paadham Paadhukappom Thittam’ in T.N.

Foot screening centres will be established in all PHCs, while foot clinics will be established at 100 government hospitals and 21 government medical college hospitals. Diabetic foot surgery services will be provided in 15 government medical college hospitals

Updated - July 15, 2024 10:49 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

About 8,000 government doctors and 19,000-odd staff of ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ (MTM) will be trained under the ‘Paadham Paadhukappom Thittam’, a scheme to facilitate early identification of diabetic foot and prevent amputation.

On Monday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched a master trainers training programme for about 150 doctors. The training will be extended to 6,000 doctors working in the 2,286 Primary Health Centres, 2,000 doctors in institutions (taluk hospitals, district headquarters hospital and government medical colleges) under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research and Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, while 19,175 staff of MTM will also be trained in the State, he said.

“A total of 10,969 Women Health Volunteers, 4,848 Mid-Level Health Providers, 2,432 MTM staff nurses, 463 physiotherapists and 463 palliative care nurses attached to MTM will be trained. In total, nearly 28,000 persons will be covered under the training across the State. The training is being conducted at a cost of ₹1 crore,” he said.

The training, he said, was the starting point for implementing one of the key announcements in this year’s health budget — implementing an integrated foot protection programme throughout the State at a cost of ₹26.62 crore to detect diabetic foot early and prevent amputation.

Under this, foot screening centres will be established in all PHCs, while foot clinics will be established at 100 government hospitals and 21 government medical college hospitals. Diabetic foot surgery services will be provided in 15 government medical college hospitals, he said.

Under the ‘Paadham Paadhukappom Thittam’, a foot clinic was established at the Thanjavur government medical college hospital at a cost of ₹1.05 crore in October 2022, he said, adding: “A total of 1,68,430 persons were diagnosed with diabetes. Of them, 1,65,681 persons underwent foot screening, which is 98%. Out of this, 16,777 persons — 10.12% — were diagnosed with foot damage,” he said. He added that foot ulcers should not be taken lightly as it could lead to amputation. Proper training and awareness at the community level would be taken up, Mr. Subramanian said. A handbook on diabetic foot was released on the occasion.

Health Secretary Supriya Sahu and Mission Director of Tamil Nadu’s National Health Mission Shilpa Prabhakar Satish were present.

