Senior IPS office and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Abin Dinesh Modak on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, took charge as Tambaram City Police Commissioner. Mr. Modak is the third Commissioner of the newly-formed police jurisdiction.

Mr. Modak is a 1997 batch IPS officer. He had earlier served as ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau and also ADGP, Economic Offences Wing.

ADGP A. Amalraj, who held the post until Tuesday, July 9, was transferred and posted as ADGP, Enforcement.

