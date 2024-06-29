Abilash writes a success story in TNPSC examination

All those who have played a role in V. Abilash’s journey in the last few decades are celebrating his success. The 29-year-old cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group II examination and recently got the letter stating that he is selected for “appointment by direct recruitment” to the post of assistant in the School Education Department.

Abilash has come a long way since his kindergarten days when he was diagonised with Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder and autism. At age five, he was enrolled into Maruti Seva School for Special Education in Kolathur and given a separate curriculum one that included speech therapy, basic education and behaviour skills.

“His 1Q was 62 when he joined us and thanks to an individualised programme, the score went to 86 in a year,” says S. Ramalingam, director of the special school that has been mentoring Abilash since then.

Despite challenges, the boy went on to study in a regular school and later complete BA in English and MBA with good scores. Abilash was not good in mathematics but his reading skills were very good and his well-wishers encouraged him. He translates and grasps topics in English fast. He would often visit the library at British Council and Connemara Library to pick up books. His mother, V. Shanthi, says Abilash has an extraordinary memory that helped him in his studies. “In college, we appointed a teacher to help him after classes with accounts. Abilash is hard-working and for the last two years he has been solely preparing for various competitive examinations,” says Shanthi, a resident of GKM Colony.

“With the right method and regular assessment one can help those with disabilities to shine and Abilash has proved that. He has cleared TNPSC Group 2 in the first attempt under the Specific Learning Disability quota,” says Ramalingam, whose wife Visalakshmi has also been a great source of support.

Ask Abilash what reforms he would like to bring in the education department, he replies that more activity-oriented learning is needed for the holistic development of students.

