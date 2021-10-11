Abducted hotel owner rescued, four men arrested

Property documents retrieved

Four persons have been arrested and a search launched for three others who had abducted a fast food hotel owner in Triplicane police station limits on Friday.

The police said T. Sajin of Triplicane High Road was rescued from a lodge in Pudupet. The police retrieved property documents and seized the two-wheeler which was used for abducting Mr. Sajin.

A police official said Mr. Sajin’s brother-in-law Christhuraj was reported to be absconding because of losses incurred by his chit fund. The accused persons, who had given money to Christhuraj, abducted Mr. Sajin in the hope of getting their money back and forcibly took the property document of Christhuraj.

Based on a complaint by the hotel worker Saiful, the police registered a case and formed a special team to rescue the hostage.

The police team, using the CCTV cameras in the locality, identified the persons who kidnapped Sajin and traced him to a lodge in Pudupet.

The Triplicane police arrested B. Raja Hussain of Kolathur, Mohammed Sultan of Kolathur and A. Mohammed Hakim and D. Mohanraj belonging to Pudupet. The four persons were produced before a judicial magistrate and later sent to prison.

The police are searching for three other accomplices named Abubakhar, Ameen, and Thyagu, who were involved in the abduction of hotel owner.