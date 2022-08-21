Abducted businessman rescued in two hours

A gang of over 10 persons kidnapped Saravanan from his house

Special Correspondent
August 21, 2022 00:22 IST

Chennai

The city police on Saturday rescued a businessman who was abducted by a gang over a monetary dispute in two hours.

On Saturday evening, the police control room received a call about the abduction of businessman Saravanan in a car from his brother Kumaran's house in Mambalam police station limits. Following the alert, Mambalam Police personnel visited the spot, enquired about the vehicle details and sent an alert through the control room to the police personnel across the city.

On enquiry, it was revealed that Arogyaraj who is into real estate and sand mining business came to Kumaran ‘s house at around 3:30 p.m. along with 10 others and threatened the people there at knife point.

Police said Arogyaraj was in the business with Saravanan. Arogyaraj claimed that Saravanan owed him around ₹1 crore. Towards the recovery of the sum, they took some jewellery, costly watches, and three luxury cars from the houseowners. They also took Saravanan with them.

Police said all three vehicles were intercepted and the accused were nabbed within two hours at various vehicle checkpoints. Saravanan was rescued in two hours, said the police.

