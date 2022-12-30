ADVERTISEMENT

Abhash Kumar appointed Director of Fire and Rescue Services

December 30, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

B.K. Ravi posted as DGP, Civil Defence and Commandant General, Home Guards in a reshuffle of police officers; IG N.Z. Asiammal transferred to Economic Offences Wing

The Hindu Bureau

Abhash Kumar, a Director-General of Police (DGP) cadre officer, was on Friday shifted from Civil Supplies CID and posted as DGP/Director, Fire and Rescue Services.

Another DGP-level officer Braj Kishore Ravi, who was on leave, has been posted as DGP, Civil Defence and Commandant General, Home Guards.

Inspector-General of Police (IG) N.Z. Asiammal has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing.

T. Senthilkumar, Commissioner of Police, Madurai, and S. Prabakar, Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur, have been shifted from their posts.

M.S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Coimbatore, has been posted as DIG, Vellore Range.

K. Prabhakar has been posted as new Superintendent of Police of Nilgiris. S.R. Senthil Kumar has been appointed SP of Tenkasi while C. Kalaichelvan is SP of Namakkal. N. Stephen Jesupatham will be the new SP of Dharmapuri. R. Sivakumar has been appointed SP of Salem while J. Mutharasi is the new SP of Thanjavur.

A. Jayalakshmi has been appointed the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Avadi Traffic police.

