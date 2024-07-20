Abandoned police station ‘functions’ round the clock

For decades, the G5 police station in Kilpauk’s Secretariat Colony had been a landmark. Tucked in the corner of a leafy neighbourhood, the police station gave residents a sense of pride and security. But ever since it shifted to a new address near the Secretariat Colony Matriculation School in 2020, the abandoned premises have become a dump yard for the Greater Chennai Corporation by day and a hangout for tipplers and drug addicts at night.

Mangled remains of vehicles, liquor bottles, polythene bags stashed with waste, discarded bubble-top cans and construction debris have been dumped in the backyard of the police station. The corporation uses the entrance to segregate waste.

With the boundary wall broken, the July showers washing down the filth onto 9th Street adjoining the abandoned police station has made residents wary about the monsoon. With the Corporation looking the other way, the street is always strewn with litter. Residents fear that mosquitoes breeding in the piled-up garbage could spread dengue in the area.

“The dump yard must be removed. It is encouraging people to litter. I have filed multiple complaints with the Corporation but little has been done,” said Selvakumar, a resident of 9th Street. “The Corporation is not even cleaning this street,” he said.

The Hindu had filed a complaint on the Namma Chennai app on June 29 with a photo of construction material dumped on 9th Street. Till the time of filing the report, the Corporation was yet to act.

Selvakumar said drug addicts come to the lane to smoke up. Residents said auto rickshaw drivers park their vehicles on the street at night and come together for a drink.

Contrastingly, the Corporation cleans the other streets in the area. When asked about the poor upkeep, area engineer of Division 75 (Zone 6), under which the premises fall, Raja Mahadevan, said the condemned cars are “case vehicles” and cannot be removed. He said the abandoned police station will be cleaned and fogged. “We will put construction sheets around the premises to prevent littering. The Corporation staff will regularly clean the street,” he said.

The chairman (ward committee) of Zone 6 R Saritha said she “will inspect the area”. “We will take appropriate action,” she said.

Debayan Tiwari is a journalist with The Hindu