Aavin’s plant for fermented products getting ready at Kakkalur

December 27, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The plant coming up at a cost of ₹6 crore will have a capacity to handle 10,000 litres per shift

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan

At present, Aavin’s dairy at Ambattur is the only unit that has a fermented products plant with a capacity of 20,000 litres.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Work to construct a new plant for fermented products at Aavin’s dairy in Kakkalur in Tiruvallur district is in full swing. The plant coming up at a cost of ₹6 crore will have a capacity to handle 10,000 litres per shift.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, whose popular brand is Aavin, explained that the facility would produce curd varieties, including cup curd, lassi, buttermilk and panneer. The work, including construction of the building, is nearing completion and the equipment — some of which are imported and the rest procured locally, is being installed. 

At present in Chennai, only the dairy at Ambattur has a fermented products plant that has a capacity of 20,000 litres. This supplies to Chennai city and surrounding areas. 

Asked if there is a demand for such products, the official countered if the products are available in the market, the demand will automatically be created. “There are many unserved areas where Aavin can supply to consumers and the sale of milk-based products is more profitable than sale of milk alone. This will bring in more profits for the farmers, which is our aim,” the official said. 

Aavin aims at completing the work and running trial before summer. “Such plants, which manufacture seasonal products usually function for six months at full capacity and the rest of the year at 50% capacity. This plant at Kakkalur will help us supply these products in more parlours, “ explained another source. 

Kakkalur has the capacity to process 1 lakh litres of milk a day and the equipment for this dairy was replaced recently. This is one of the four dairies that supplies milk to the city and outskirts 

