Aavin’s milk procurement has increased: Minister

Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday said that Aavin’s milk procurement had increased to 34.42 lakh litres per day (LLPD).

Addressing presspersons here, he said he expected the number to touch 35LLPD soon and thanked dairy farmers who continued to repose their faith in the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation. Due to the rains and the flush season last month, milk procurement touched 30 LLPD.

He also said that when compared to last year, there was a 23% increase in sale of milk-based products. The reason for this being primary cooperative societies too had been roped in to sell these products. In the last two months, the societies sold products worth ₹1.18 crore. “It provides them an income and also helps market our products. We are also taking steps to sell products through other cooperative societies in the State and are in discussion with some of them,” he said.

