GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aavin’s milk procurement has increased: Minister

Published - June 19, 2024 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj. File

Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj. File

Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday said that Aavin’s milk procurement had increased to 34.42 lakh litres per day (LLPD). 

Addressing presspersons here, he said he expected the number to touch 35LLPD soon and thanked dairy farmers who continued to repose their faith in the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation. Due to the rains and the flush season last month, milk procurement touched 30 LLPD. 

He also said that when compared to last year, there was a 23% increase in sale of milk-based products. The reason for this being primary cooperative societies too had been roped in to sell these products. In the last two months, the societies sold products worth ₹1.18 crore. “It provides them an income and also helps market our products. We are also taking steps to sell products through other cooperative societies in the State and are in discussion with some of them,” he said. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.