Aavin will supply ghee to Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board

CHENNAI

30 December 2020 01:32 IST

Aavin will supply a total of 12.69 lakh bottles of ghee, each containing 100 g, to the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board as part of a Pongal gift pack.

The special packs will be supplied to the board’s members through the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, said R. Nanthagopal, Aavin managing director, who took charge on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising