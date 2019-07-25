Aavin to supply buttermilk to devotees at Kanchi temple

Aavin will distribute buttermilk from Friday to devotees visiting the Sri Devarajaswamy Temple in Kancheepuram for the Athi Varadar festival.

It will distribute 2,000 litres — catering to 10,000-12,000 persons — and the quantity will be increased based on demand.

“We want to distribute it for free as a service to our customers. It will be done till the last day of the festival. We will take the buttermilk in chillers and distribute it in cups. To avoid plastics, we don’t want to pack it in pouches,” said Aavin managing director C. Kamaraj.

Curd will be made at the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation’s Kakalur dairy in Tiruvallur. It will be made into buttermilk with safe-tested water, salt, ginger, green chillies, curry leaves and corriander leaves. It will be distributed at the padhinaar kaal mandapam.

The milk major will also mobilise three vans to sell ice-creams in the town at crowded locations.

‘Not enough’

Meanwhile, devotees visiting the temple still complain of not getting enough food.

“There is enough water being supplied to those waiting in the queues. Announcements of anna dhanam, distribution of buttermilk and fruit juices seem to be only a farce. The hundis that are filled with the contribution of devotees are not being emptied out,” said Shankar, a resident of Chennai.