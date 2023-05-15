Aavin to strike a balance between payment to farmers and product pricing for consumers: Minister

May 15, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Monday said that Aavin will focus on providing good procurement prices to the milk-supplying farmers while ensuring quality products to consumers at affordable costs.

Addressing presspersons after reviewing the functioning of the department and the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, the Minister who was recently given the portfolio, said improving the quality of milk-based products would be given top priority. “Consumers will very soon feel the difference in the quality. We have a strong team and the facilities for this. We will put them to good use,” he said.

“The Chief Minister has given us a mandate to make Aavin healthy and strong. It is an organisation with a daily connect with the consumers. We will work on identifying its challenges and strengths,” he said.

“We are planning to conduct an extensive study of the market, listen to consumers and our own agents and ensure global competitiveness in product quality. The health aspects of the products too would be taken into consideration,” the Minister said.

A study of the manpower requirements of dairies would be undertaken and all payments to the workers would be done through online mode, Mr. Thangaraj added. Aavin Managing Director N. Subbaian was present during the review and media interaction.