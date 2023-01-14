Aavin to sell ice creams through push carts

January 14, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aavin will launch sale of ice creams by push carts in the city and outskirts. It has invited applications from vendors interested in this. District unions too can start selling ice creams on similar carts.

“Members of self-help groups, transpersons, unemployed youth and others who want a vocation can apply. If they are unable to bring their own carts, we will supply carts for a nominal deposit amount and after taking an undertaking,” an official in Aavin said.

The deposit of ₹10,000 each will be necessary since each cart would cost around ₹1 lakh with the freezer, motor and solar lighting. Along with the application, the applicant needs to submit ID proof, an address proof and a no-objection certificate from two gazetted officers. The minimum offtake per month should be ₹30,000 with a profit of 10%-15% for the vendors.

The dairy major has identified places such as parks, residential areas and locations where the ice cream can be sold. "This will be yet another avenue to sell our products. They can decide if they want to take our products from local parlours or from the nearest dairy, according to their convenience," he said.

This is Aavin’s third attempt at making its products available through push carts. “We still have a few push carts functioning from the last batch. Since we concentrated on the beaches alone, there was some objection from vendors who had already established their business there. Hence, this time we are looking at new areas like the local kulfi man who keeps moving around. We will have a small tune playing from the carts that will denote the Aavin product,” said another official.