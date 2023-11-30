ADVERTISEMENT

Aavin to sell 200 ml delight packets for ₹10 in the market

November 30, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The packets, each priced at ₹10, are being made available in smaller quantities so that it will reach a larger consumer base

The Hindu Bureau

Aavin will sell 200 ml packets of its delight milk variant in the market from Friday. The packets, each priced at ₹10, are being made available in smaller quantities so that it will reach a larger consumer base. Initially, around 10,000 packets would be available and based on demand, it would be increased.  The target of these packets are bachelors and small families.

Sources in the milk major said that it was also making available 500 ml packets of this variant that has added vitamin A and D, for monthly milk card holders. “It is a healthier variant and since there is a study that a large section of the population needs these vitamins, we are trying to make it reach more consumers,” said the source. The delight variant was launched in May 2023 and presently Aavin makes 2 lakh litres of this product a day.  

