Aavin to improve processing capacity to 70 lakh litres per day, says Minister

May 18, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Thursday said that steps will be taken to increase the processing capacity of Aavin to 70 lakh litres per day (LLPD).

Addressing presspersons before a review meeting with the regional deputy general managers at Aavin Illam, he said that at present the processing capacity was 45 lakh litres and this would be increased. He advised the officials to ensure that plans drawn up to improve procurement and processing be implemented properly.

On Thursday, Aavin, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, procured a total of 34 LLPD, which is a marked improvement from the past month. At present, Chennai city consumes around 14.50 LLPD of milk and the rest of the State 15.50 LLPD. The remaining milk would be utilised to make butter and skimmed milk powder, which form the backbone of Aavin’s milk supplies. Both these products are necessary to reconstitute milk so that different variants with varied fat and non-fat content are available.

Mr. Thangaraj said that GPS equipment would be fitted on milk-carrying trucks to ensure milk is not siphoned off or its quality compromised. Aavin Managing Director N. Subbaiyan was also present during the review.

