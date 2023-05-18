ADVERTISEMENT

Aavin to improve processing capacity to 70 lakh litres per day, says Minister

May 18, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI 

At present, the processing capacity is 45 lakh litres

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj inspecting the butter manufacturing unit at the Aavin plant in Salem on Wednesday | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Thursday said that steps will be taken to increase the processing capacity of Aavin to 70 lakh litres per day (LLPD).

Addressing presspersons before a review meeting with the regional deputy general managers at Aavin Illam, he said that at present the processing capacity was 45 lakh litres and this would be increased. He advised the officials to ensure that plans drawn up to improve procurement and processing be implemented properly.

On Thursday, Aavin, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, procured a total of 34 LLPD, which is a marked improvement from the past month. At present, Chennai city consumes around 14.50 LLPD of milk and the rest of the State 15.50 LLPD. The remaining milk would be utilised to make butter and skimmed milk powder, which form the backbone of Aavin’s milk supplies. Both these products are necessary to reconstitute milk so that different variants with varied fat and non-fat content are available.

Mr. Thangaraj said that GPS equipment would be fitted on milk-carrying trucks to ensure milk is not siphoned off or its quality compromised. Aavin Managing Director N. Subbaiyan was also present during the review.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US