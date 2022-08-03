Chennai

Aavin to enter packaged water business

 

The Minister for Dairy Development, S.M. Nasar, on Wednesday said that Aavin will soon launch its own brand of mineral water. These will be produced at 25 of Aavin dairies and three of its skimmed milk powder plants.

The Minister told presspersons that all the dairies had RO plants. “These plants run only for a few hours a day. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed us to conduct trials,” he said. 

Mr. Nasar pointed out that the other State governments had their own mineral water brands and cited the brand of the Puducherry government. “They make about 15,000 bottles in one shift,” he said.

He said the branded mineral water would bring additional income to the 25 unions attached to the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Federation. “Our brand is known for its quality and we make about 250 products,” he said.

