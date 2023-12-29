GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aavin to arrange more loans for dairy farmers: Minister

December 29, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj on Thursday announced Aavin’s tie up with yet another bank to provide loans to dairy farmers.

“We are seeing more banks enthusiastically providing loans under the animal husbandry category. Loans mostly are for new milch animals or for animal maintenance,” he said while distributing loans to 10 farmers at Aavin headquarters.

The loans are repaid by the respective primary cooperative society to which the farmers are attached to from the payment due to them. “We have received over 1.65 lakh loan applications from farmers so far. These will be processed. For loans upto ₹1.60 lakh, farmers need not give any collateral,” he said. 

In recent times, private banks too had begun enthusiastically providing loans to dairy farmers. On Thursday, the loans were given on behalf of Federal Bank. Nationalised banks including Indian Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda had been providing a big support to farmers. Over the past year, around ₹150 crore worth of loans had been distributed to farmers. If repayment is done one time, the loan is almost interest-free. 

EOM 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.