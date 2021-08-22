Aavin products set to be exported

CHENNAI

22 August 2021 01:32 IST

Milk producers’ federation expects to earn ₹6 crore a year

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday handed over copies of agreements for sale of Aavin products in overseas markets and other States to vendors with whom the contracts were signed.

Under the agreements signed with six firms, milk and milk-based products manufactured by the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation would be exported to the United Arab Emirates, Ajman, Oman, Qatar, Canada and the U.S. The federation has set a sales target of ₹60 crore and expects to earn a profit of ₹6 crore a year through these sales. Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar, Chief Secretary V. Iraianbu, Secretary (Dairy Development) T.S. Jawahar and Aavin Managing Director K.S. Kandasamy were present at the signing ceremony.

Among those who signed the deal include Whiteleaf Ventures Pvt. Ltd, represented by Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot.

Mr. Stalin also handed over appointment orders under compassionate ground to the kin of those who died in harness in the Dairy Development Department and the Federation, and distributed monetary benefits under the Perarignar Anna Centenary Milk Producers’ Welfare Fund.

Under the scheme, financial assistance is given to legal heirs of milk producers who died in accidents or those who sustained permanent disability.

Mr. Stalin distributed cheques to 44 beneficiaries totalling ₹1.04 crore.