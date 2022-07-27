Chennai

Aavin plans to reach ₹200 crore sales target for Deepavali sweets

Aavin has decided to savouries to its collection of Deepavali sweets this year. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 27, 2022 21:04 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 21:04 IST

Aavin has begun marketing of sweets for Deepavali this year with a multipronged strategy with an ambitious target of ₹200 crore.

“Although traditionally thrift societies and a few companies have been our consumer base for Deepavali sweets, this time we are going to approach IT companies and larger corporates. Bookings can be made right now,” said an official in the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, which owns the Aavin brand.

The milk major plans to have increased shelf life for sweets with modified atmospheric pressure packaging that will keep the sweets fresh. “Usually, we manufacture sweets at the last moment and in the rush some orders are not completed on time,” said another official.

Apart from special sweets like kaju kathli, nei badusha, moti pak, Aavin will manufacture butter muruku and special mixture. “People have to go to other places to buy savouries. So this time, we are adding savouries on our menu,” said a senior official. About the availability of unsweetened khoa before the festival for households, the officials said that those who want the base for making sweets can register with their nearby Aavin parlours two weeks in advance.

The dairy major, which sold ₹82 crore worth sweets last year, has taken steps to integrate the manufacturing capacities of all its dairies. “For instance, if Salem makes khoa, Erode will make Mysorepak. The pattern of production and distribution is being changed for the festival,” an official added.

For details and orders, public can call 9444728505, 9566860286, 9790773955 and 18004253300.

