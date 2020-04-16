Chennai

Aavin opens temporary parlours

Facilities set up at 13 locations in city

To ensure supply of Aavin products, the milk major on Thursday set up temporary parlours at 13 locations in the city.

While two mobile parlours are selling milk, buttermilk and butter, the rest have milk-based products, including flavoured milk, ghee and sweetened khoa.

“We will have these till the end of the lockdown. Residents of apartment complexes had requested us to set up temporary outlets, which we have implemented today. The parlours will stay open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and since children are home as well, many homes bought flavoured milk, sweetened khoa and ghee,” said Aavin managing director M. Vallalar.

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, popularly known as Aavin, plans to have such outlets in more locations in Chennai. “We also opened some temporary parlours in Madurai,” he added.

On Thursday, the city consumed 13.30 lakh litres of Aavin milk, of the total 31.50 lakh litres procured in the State.

