Aavin not to hike prices of special sweets this Deepavali

Published - October 22, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Carrot halwa and Tirunelveli halwa are two special sweets that are being sold to bulk buyers at Aavin. File

In an effort to reach out to more consumers, Aavin will not hike prices of special sweets this Deepavali. Despite hike in prices of raw materials including nuts, the milk major has decided to continue selling the sweets at last year’s rates. 

Aavin Managing Director S. Vineet told The Hindu that this year the target for sale of sweets including Kaju Katli, Kaju Pista roll, ghee badusha and nutties halwa was ₹120 crore for the entire State. It also has begun selling mixture and murukku. Last year, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation sold special sweets for a ₹101 crore. 

This year, the various units of the federation at Salem, Coimbatore and Erode had already started production of sweets. “This is to ensure on-time supply of sweets to everyone including bulk buyers. Carrot halwa and Tirunelveli halwa are two special sweets that are being sold to bulk buyers. Based on demand, these may be made available in Chennai City as well,” he added. 

The Federation has also ensured supply of ghee, plain khoa and its popular gulab jamun mix at its outlets. “These items are sought after during festivals, especially during Deepavali. There has been good sale of ghee so far,” he said. 

Meanwhile, S. A. Ponnusami of the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers’ Employees Association, who welcomed the higher target set by Aavin management, said that dairy farmers were being forced to buy sweets to meet this target. “This is not a correct practice. Aavin needs to have a better marketing strategy in place,” he pointed out.

